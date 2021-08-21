Some rain Saturday, and tracking a tropical storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few passing clouds tonight as it stays very humid.

Saturday will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s with very muggy conditions. Rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be another warm and muggy day with a little more clouds. Clouds from Tropical Storm Henri (ahn-REE) will start to move in along with scatter showers from its outer bands. Henri looks to make landfall on Long Island as a category 1 hurricane. It will then start to track NW before taking a sharp turn to the East.

Rain showers will stay in the forecast until Henri moves farther East later in the day Monday.

The rest of the week looks to stay warm and muggy.

