St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.

Officials say Sergeant Ryan Shelly, a near 20 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away Thursday of cancer.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says ”Not only did we lose a member of our office, the world lost an incredible father, husband and friend.”

Calling hours for sergeant shelly will be Monday, August 23rd at Garners Funeral Home in Potsdam.

