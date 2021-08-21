Advertisement

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.

Officials say Sergeant Ryan Shelly, a near 20 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away Thursday of cancer.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says ”Not only did we lose a member of our office, the world lost an incredible father, husband and friend.”

Calling hours for sergeant shelly will be Monday, August 23rd at Garners Funeral Home in Potsdam.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’

Latest News

There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!
Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton
It was a funeral nearly 80 years in the making.
Dexter honors late Lyal Savage, laid to reset after 80 years
Wanakena welcomes a new history center to its town. It was unveiled Saturday.
New Wanakena History Center unveiled Saturday
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital