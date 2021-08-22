Advertisement

Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway

A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on...
A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on the freeway with his sons, ages 6 and 8. The boys steered the car off the freeway to safety.(Source: Gray News)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Police are searching for a suspect after a Texas father was fatally shot while driving with his two young sons. The boys were forced to steer the car off the freeway to safety.

A 29-year-old father was driving around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Interstate 10 in Houston with his sons, ages 6 and 8, when the boys heard a loud noise and watched as their father slumped over the steering wheel, KTRK reports.

The boys grabbed the wheel and steered themselves off the freeway to a strip mall parking lot, where they got help from a woman exiting a nearby restaurant.

Officers determined the victim had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His sons told police they thought someone had thrown a rock at the car, according to KPRC.

The boys were not harmed in the incident.

Police credited the boys for their quick-thinking in getting the car off the busy freeway, saying their actions may have prevented further tragedy, KTRK reports.

Officers are now searching for the shooter. Any motive is unknown.

“We don’t know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals,” said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department. “So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now.”

HPD is looking for a “white passenger vehicle,” according to CNN. Investigators are expected to review video footage from the freeway cameras and canvass the area for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should reach out to Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer

Latest News

Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday...
Multiple deaths, water rescues after flooding in Tennessee
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
For the first time in a year and a half, the Watertown Wolves will be back on the ice in...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves ready for upcoming season