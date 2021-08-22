Advertisement

General Brown School District announces reopening plans

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out their reopening plans.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case outlined the district’s plans in a video sent out to the community.

She confirmed all students will be returning in September for full, in-person instruction.

Case said the district will require all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

She says its a move that’s proved to be controversial nationwide, but asks the community respects and supports the district’s decision.

“The overall goal for the 2021-2022 school year, is to maximize in-person teaching and learning, 5 days a week, while being responsive to students’ needs, and to keep our students and employees healthy,” said Case.

Case says the district has done away with its remote instruction model, but that could change if cases continue to increase.

