Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors is reporting an outage affecting customers all over the United States.

TSYS first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible. — Shift4 Payments (@Shift4Payments) August 22, 2021

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

Our credit card processor is down. We’re temporarily cash only and so appreciate your patience while the issue is being fixed! — Fuego Tortilla Grill (@EatFuego) August 22, 2021

So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage or when service will be restored.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.