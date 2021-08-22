Norfolk motorcycle group driving up donations for St. Lawrence County Sheriffs

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - The check has been cut for a charity ride in St. Lawrence County that raised thousand of dollars.

A motorcycle group with Norfolk’s American Legion presented the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with an $8,000 donation Sunday.

The money is for Project Lifesaver, a public-safety program using GPS when needed to locate people with cognitive disorders who have wandered off.

The American Legion riders drove up the donations last month.

