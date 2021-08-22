Advertisement

Norfolk motorcycle group driving up donations for St. Lawrence County Sheriffs

The check has been cut for a charity ride in St. Lawrence County that raised thousand of dollars.
The check has been cut for a charity ride in St. Lawrence County that raised thousand of dollars.(wwny)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - The check has been cut for a charity ride in St. Lawrence County that raised thousand of dollars.

A motorcycle group with Norfolk’s American Legion presented the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with an $8,000 donation Sunday.

The money is for Project Lifesaver, a public-safety program using GPS when needed to locate people with cognitive disorders who have wandered off.

The American Legion riders drove up the donations last month.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash

Latest News

Sunday, one Jefferson County church made the back to school season a little more fun.
Watertown church hosts a back to school giveaway
As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown School District announces reopening plans
Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation due to rising COVID numbers in the area.
Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation
Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill with $65...
Senator Schumer works to bring better internet access to the North Country