Robert A. Williams, 93, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Williams, 93, of Clayton passed away at his home Friday, August 20, 2021.

A celebration of life will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

