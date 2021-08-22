WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation due to rising COVID numbers in the area.

That means no visitors or support people for its clinics, all primary care appointments, and trips to the emergency room.

The change goes into effect Monday.

A spokesperson from Samaritan tells 7 News the goal is to limit the number of people in the facility and waiting rooms.

Visitors and support people are still allowed however for end-of-life patients, kids under 18, maternity patients, and people with disabilities.

Samaritan’s long term care facilities remain open to visitors as well.

