Advertisement

Senator Schumer works to bring better internet access to the North Country

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill with $65...
Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill with $65 billion dedicated to closing the digital divide in America.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill with $65 billion dedicated to closing the digital divide in America.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped by the Town of Lowville this past week and explained the need for better internet access.

“This recent pandemic, its highlighted certain fault lines in our society. And one of them is the lack of broadband,” said Schumer.

A recent study by the Development Authority of the North Country showed that 49% of Lewis County residents do not have internet access that meets their needs, and 23% reported no internet access at all.

“And communities like Lewis County, which have to their credit, developed a detailed plan to bring fast, reliable, and affordable internet access to those without it, will be immediately able to tap into this record funding,” said Schumer

Senator Schumer says Lewis County still has to apply for the funding, but doesn’t foresee any issues since a lot of the legwork has already been done.

“What they’ve done, what DANC has done with Lewis County, is they’ve made sure they’ll be first in line to access funding,” said Schumer.

A representative from DANC says improving internet in the area is much needed.

“The digital divide as he [Schumer] has mentioned has been felt in rural communities like ours for several years,” said Laurie Marr, Director of Public Affairs at DANC.

Senator Schumer says DANC is working on similar studies with Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties to see where the needs are so they can tap into the bill’s funding, too.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash

Latest News

Today, one Jefferson County church made the back to school season a little more fun.
Watertown church hosts a back to school giveaway
As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown School District announces reopening plans
Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation due to rising COVID numbers in the area.
Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation
For the first time in a year and a half, the Watertown Wolves will be back on the ice in...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves ready for upcoming season