Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run

(WVUE) - Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the race track didn’t end in the triumph win she was hoping for. She came in last place against the same women she beat a couple of months ago.

Richardson, who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics, made her debut in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon where she was set to race in the women’s 100-meter dash. Alongside would be the three Jamaican Olympians who took the gold, silver, and bronze medals in her absence.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah bested her Olympic gold-medal winning time at 10.54 seconds, the best time in the world this year as well as a meet record and a personal best.

Richardson ended up finishing 9th place with a time of 11.14 seconds. In a post-race interview, she delivered a fiery message to all the people who doubted her.

Sha'carri Richardson after the race: “This is one race. I’m not done. Count me out if you want to ... Talk all the shit you want to! You know what I can do!" pic.twitter.com/xlmJzpDd2D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2021

“This is one race,” she said. “I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the sh– you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever. Can’t nobody ever take that from me.”

Richardson was also scheduled to compete in the women’s 200 on Saturday afternoon but withdrew from that race.

