Tracking the impacts of Hurricane Henri

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will keep clouds in the forecast tonight with lows staying in the upper 60s to right around 70.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds as Hurricane Henri take aim to Long Island and areas to our East.

Henri looks to stay mainly to our South and East so the only impacts we have here in the north county will be clouds and scattered rain showers.

Meanwhile areas to our South and East will likely see flash flooding as Henri counties to move through.

After Monday we will start to dry out some, however we will keep the heat and humidity around most of the week.

