Advertisement

Tracking the impacts of Hurricane Henri

By Kris Hudson
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will keep clouds in the forecast tonight with lows staying in the upper 60s to right around 70.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds as Hurricane Henri take aim to Long Island and areas to our East.

Henri looks to stay mainly to our South and East so the only impacts we have here in the north county will be clouds and scattered rain showers.

Meanwhile areas to our South and East will likely see flash flooding as Henri counties to move through.

After Monday we will start to dry out some, however we will keep the heat and humidity around most of the week.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’

Latest News

wx
7 News This Evening Weather
wx
Some rain Saturday, and tracking a tropical storm
wx
7 News Tonight Weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Partly sunny with a small chance of showers