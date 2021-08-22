Advertisement

Watertown church hosts a back to school giveaway

By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, one Jefferson County church made the back to school season a little more fun.

Mercy Point Church in Watertown hosted a Back to School Bash.

A couple of bouncy houses were set up for the kids. Volunteers served hamburgers and hotdogs.

They also raffled off some cool prizes like bicycles and hoverboards.

Parents picked out clothes and school supplies for their kids. And the best part? It was all free thanks to donations.

“People in the community came and they dropped off either gift cards so we can go get stuff, or they brought bikes and stuff in. So most of it was all donated by people in the community, which is awesome,” said Pastor Jeremy Kriegbaum of Mercy Point Church.

Jeremy Kriegbaum says this is something they do every year to spread love to the community and to get kids ready for school.

