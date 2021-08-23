Advertisement

ACR Health could reopen offices closed during pandemic

ACR Health
ACR Health(WWNY)
By Jeff Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ACR Health is considering reopening some of its locations in the north country.

ACR closed its Canton office and consolidated the Watertown and Syracuse locations when state funding was reduced during the pandemic.

That lead to about 70 furloughs last year.

ACR’s financial situation has been improving, however.

Many workers have been reinstated and officials say they’re looking at reopening brick and mortar offices in the north country.

At the same time, they may continue certain services online.

“It actually allowed us in some instances to reach people who had ordinarily not been able to participate in some of the services either because of distance or just time getting to locations and things like that,” said Lisa Alford, executive director.

There’s no timeline yet on when those offices could reopen.

ACR Health serves around 20,000 people a year with syringe exchanges, STD testing, food delivery and other medical support programs.

