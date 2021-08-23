Bird on the Wire - Art Exhibit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

At the Thousand Islands Arts Center

314 John Street, Clayton New York

Join us for the Opening Reception:

Wednesday, August 25 from 5:30 - 7:00pm

Artist Talk:

August 27 at 11:00am

Greg Lago, prolific local artist and longtime TIAC friend, will be displaying his prints, drawings, and wood sculptures in this highly anticipated exhibition.

Art work remains up and visible until October 22.

