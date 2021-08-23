Bird on the Wire - Art Exhibit
The Art Work of Greg Largo
At the Thousand Islands Arts Center
314 John Street, Clayton New York
Join us for the Opening Reception:
Wednesday, August 25 from 5:30 - 7:00pm
Artist Talk:
August 27 at 11:00am
Greg Lago, prolific local artist and longtime TIAC friend, will be displaying his prints, drawings, and wood sculptures in this highly anticipated exhibition.
Art work remains up and visible until October 22.
