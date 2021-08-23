Advertisement

Cape Vincent to host Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Cape Vincent will host its 4th Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest.

Michael Mahrer appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The free festival will be held in downtown Cape Vincent on Saturday from 10 a.m. to dusk.

It will feature performances by local musicians, entertainment for kids, sidewalk sales, wine and beer tastings and more.

More information

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown School District announces reopening plans
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!
Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton

Latest News

Governor Andrew Cuomo during his response to the state Attorney General's sexual harassment...
Cuomo continues to maintain innocence in last day in office
WWNY
WWNY Cape Vincent to host Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest
Great Lakes Cheese
Great Lakes Cheese & HP Hood win awards at state fair
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on...
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved