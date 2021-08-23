Cape Vincent to host Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Cape Vincent will host its 4th Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest.

Michael Mahrer appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The free festival will be held in downtown Cape Vincent on Saturday from 10 a.m. to dusk.

It will feature performances by local musicians, entertainment for kids, sidewalk sales, wine and beer tastings and more.

