WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The great cult classic Coraline, is back on the big screen

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall Cinema

From Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) and based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman (Sandman), Coraline is a wondrous, thrilling, fun and suspenseful adventure. A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick.

This one-day event will also feature bonus content with never-before-seen animation test footage!

Tuesday, August 24 at 3:00 and 7:00 pm

