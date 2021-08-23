COVID cases, hospitalizations inch higher in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - All three counties in the region reported new COVID infection and hospitalization numbers on Monday.

Jefferson County reports 41 new cases since Friday. The positivity rate inched higher to 3.1 percent. Eight people are in the hospital - 3 more than Friday.

Lewis County reports 12 new cases. One more person is in the hospital. There are 3 total hospitalizations.

Since Thursday, St. Lawrence County reports 113 new cases. Fourteen people are in the hospital - 5 more than last reported.

The positivity rate is 5.6 percent.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.