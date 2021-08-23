Advertisement

Drive-through COVID testing resumes in Lewis County

COVID-19 Tests(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across the north country, drive-through COVID-19 testing is set to resume in Lewis County,

Lewis County Health System announced Monday that testing starts up again on Wednesday.

It’s limited to people who live, attend school, or work in Lewis County.

The site will be open from noon to1 p.m. on Mondays; Wednesdays, and Fridays at Maple Ridge Center on East Road in Lowville.

Appointments aren’t needed. There’s no cost or age limit for getting tested.

Results should be available in about two days.

People with symptoms should contact their physician or seek emergency treatment if the symptoms are severe.

