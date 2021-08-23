Future of Golf Tournament next month

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - It’s a tournament that helps support high school golf teams.

Tournament chair Brian Sheley says they’re looking for teams to play at the North Country Future of Golf Tournament.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is Saturday, September 4 at the Adams County Club. Tee time is at 9 a.m.

You can sign up by emailing spudsheley1@gmail.com. You can also call 315-816-7890.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.