Gail Leroy Downing, 50, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Gail Leroy Downing, 50, of Champion Street Apartments, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, August 21, 2021 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Gail was born on July 22, 1971 in Carthage, son of the late Gail and Sharon (Verbeck) Downing. In 1989 he graduated from Carthage Central School.

Gail was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, swimming, cars, and attending the derby. Gail was known to help anyone in need. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and his many friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Natasha (Andy) Gockley of Carthage and Florence (Melvin Stokes) Downing of Watertown; a son, Aiden Downing of Carthage; a sister, Tessa Prince of Antwerp; two aunts, Linda (John) Moody of Carthage and Marlene (Bob) Landes of Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Chloe and Sophia Gockley; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Gail and Sharon Downing; three brothers, William and Leon Downing and Brian Fuller; two aunts, Connie Brown and Barbara Morrow; an uncle, John Garfield; his maternal grandparents, Leon and Elizabeth Verbeck and his paternal grandparents, George and Irene Buck.

A graveside service for Gail Leroy, Sharon and Gail N. Downing will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage. A celebration of life gathering for all three of them will follow at Champion Apartments Office.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

