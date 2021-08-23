Advertisement

Great Lakes Cheese & HP Hood win awards at state fair

Great Lakes Cheese
Great Lakes Cheese(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County dairy producers are receiving high praise for their products.

HP Hood in LaFargeville and Great Lakes Cheese in Adams won several awards at the New York State Fair.

HP Hood won three awards and Great Lakes Cheese won seven.

HP Hood won a silver award for its full-fat sour cream and a silver and two gold awards for three cottage cheese products.

Great Lakes Cheese won three silver awards, three gold awards, and the Award of Excellence for its cheddar products.

The awards are showcased in the fair’s Dairy Building along with other award-winning dairy products from across the state.

