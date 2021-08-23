Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Harrisville home was saved but sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday afternoon.

Lewis County dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m. The person who called 911 told them there was smoke coming from the roof of the French Settlement Road home and that everyone had gotten out.

Harrsville firefighters saw heavy smoke from the roof and entrance when they arrived.

The double-wide home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

The Natural Bridge and Croghan fire departments assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.