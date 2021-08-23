Advertisement

Hot & humid again

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Tropical Depression Henri continues to churn along the coast, we could see a few rain showers today.

It will be partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. There’s about a 40 percent chance of isolated showers. We’re not expecting a washout or any downpours.

It will stay humid for the next few days.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and 83 with a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday.

A cold front moves through, knocking down both temperatures and humidity.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

