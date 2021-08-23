James E. Podvin, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Podvin, of Parker Road, Watertown, NY, passed away August 21, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on May 11, 1945, in Watertown, NY, son of Gerald and Bernadette (Bourdon) Podvin, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1963. He entered the US Air Force on July 18, 1963. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on February 24, 1967 as an Airman Second Class. He received the Army National l Defense Service Medal. In 1981 he reentered the US Air Force Reserves where he retired as a Masters Sergeant in April of 1995. He was an Honor Graduate, recipient of the CMSGT Fred McLeod Award, received the Top Gun Award several years in a row, and numerous other awards.

He returned home to Watertown he worked as a diesel mechanic for a trucking company, worked at Good Year as a mechanic, and then worked on Fort Drum as a carpenter, earning several awards for excellence in his work, retiring in November of 2007.

He married Yvonne M. Bendwell on October 14, 1978 at her home in the town of Hounsfield. Yvonne retired from Fort Drum where she worked for the Battle simulation Center as an executive secretary.

He is an Honorary Member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757, member of the Watertown Elks Lodge 496, and a member of the Sulphur Springs Fire Department for over 25 years and a member of the Early Thursday Co-ed golf league. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren, and working in his vegetable garden.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 42 years, Yvonne M. Podvin; a son, James F. Podvin, SC; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Tammy) Corp, VA, daughter, Sheri Hermann, Watertown; a brother and two sisters in law, Richard (Linda) Podvin, AZ and Donna L. Podvin; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 25th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A funeral service with military honors will immediately follow at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial in Sulphur Springs Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

