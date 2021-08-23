James M. Henderson, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James M. Henderson passed away Thursday afternoon at home on August 19, 2021 with his wife by his side. Calling hours will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm with a brief prayer service at the conclusion on August 28, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church Street, Madrid, New York, 13660. There will be a luncheon held at the Madrid Fire station immediately following the service.

James was born on August 3, 1973 in Ogdensburg, NY. He is survived by his wife Janet (Bertrand), his son Connor, wife Emily, granddaughter Addison and his son Caleb (Katie Bailey). He is also survived by his parents Fred (father) and Bonnie Henderson, and Marilyn (Barnes) Kingston (mother), his three sisters, Amanda Corse, Jo Blackburn, and Kathy (Greg) Barney and two brothers, Mike (Maria) Corse, Derek (Shauna) Kingston.

In December 2019, James was diagnosed with a rare form of Lymphoma. He was given 3 months to live. As with everything he faced, he approached it with grace, positivity, and a 100% commitment to the fight. He was an inspiration to all with compassion, understanding, and insight through his social media posts. In February 2021, James beat cancer and refocused his energy on making every day count! Spending time with family and friends was James’ top priority. One of his proudest moments was in January 2021, when he became a grandfather. Addison was his greatest joy and was wrapped around her little finger. Other activities James enjoyed were; gardening, fishing, kayaking, and reading.

At his passing, James was the store manager of the Stewarts in Heuvelton NY. He appreciated the relationships with his customers and looked forward to visiting with them while they shopped. He was a mentor to his coworkers and encouraged them to be successful.

Although he beat cancer, he unfortunately succumbed to a rare virus. He fought just as hard with his usual optimism, dignity and

bravery. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or www.hospiceslv.org

Friends and family may offer online condolences as well as share stories of James at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

