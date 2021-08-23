Leslie R. Phillips, 61, of Massena

Leslie R. Phillips, age 61, passed away Thursday morning, August 12th, while visiting a friend in Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Leslie R. Phillips, age 61, passed away Thursday morning, August 12th, while visiting a friend in Florida. There will be a celebration of life in honor of Leslie on August 29th at 1PM at the Massena Town Beach. His remains will join his late wife, Carol Phillips, and they will be buried at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hudson, Massachusetts.

Leslie Phillips was born on November 6, 1959 in Marlboro, Massachusetts to Bernadette (Gould) Poirier and Robert Phillips. On August 4, 1979 Leslie married his late wife Carol Phillips. They were married for 37 years before Carol passed away in 2017.

Leslie served in the Army Reserves when he was younger. Most recently, he was a volunteer transport driver and enjoyed doing his crafts and playing bingo when he wasn’t volunteering for local jamborees, Relay for Life, and other local charity events. He was also a proud member of the Massena Marine Corps League.

Leslie is survived by his stepbrother Aurel Poirier and stepsister Ann Fifhian, brother-in-laws Rollin Green, John Green, Bruce Green, Billy Green, Rick Green, and sister-in-laws Bonnie Kowalczyk, Debra Deshane, Doris Cruz, Donna Dennis, Wanda Green, and his Aunt Patricia Downs. Leslie was known as “Uncle Les”, “Dad” and “Papa” to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Leslie was predeceased by his wife Carol Phillips, his mother Bernadette Poirier, his father Robert Phillips, his stepfather Aurel “Manny” Poirier, his mother-in-law Helen Green, sister-in-law Michelle Green, Shirley Stoddard, Sabrina Green, and brother-in-laws Elmer Deshane, Rollin Stoddard.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Massena Marine Corps League, 166 Maple St # H, Massena, NY 13662, or to one’s charity of their choice.

