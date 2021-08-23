Leta Catherine Collette, 94, formerly of Bombay, peacefully passed away on August 20, 2021 at the Alice Center in Malone where she had been a resident for the past five years. (Source: Funeral Home)

BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Leta Catherine Collette, 94, formerly of Bombay, peacefully passed away on August 20, 2021 at the Alice Center in Malone where she had been a resident for the past five years.

Leta was born on December 30, 1926 in the town of Lawrence, the daughter of the late Leo and Vileta (Lucas) Russell. She attended grade school in Lawrenceville and graduated from Moira High School in 1944. Leta married Charles “Gordon” Collette on September 28, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church in Brushton. He later predeceased her on February 18, 1987. Leta was a Machine Operator at Bombay Slipper Factory for 32 years and later worked at Tru Stitch in Malone for 8 years. She owned and operated Collette’s Grocery Store with her husband for 15 years and worked at Bears Den in Hogansburg for 12 years. Leta enjoyed feeding birds, spending time with “her girls” in the Alice Center and every day for 70 years, she would complete the crossword puzzle in the Watertown Daily Times. She was a devout Catholic who attended St. Joseph’s Church in Bombay and now joins her best friend Margaret Steen in the Pearly Gates and the two of them will be a force to reckon with.

Leta is survived by her children, Bonita Layden of Leicester, MA, Gordyne (John) Latulipe of Bombay, Natan (Cindy) Collette of Bellmont, Cathy Grossarth of Edgewood, MD, Christine (Steve) Mayville of Bombay, Darlene (Jerry) Brockway of Indianapolis, IN, Faith (Dan) Black of Riverdale, IA, Jodi Collette of Bombay; 25 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Dianna Wyant of Dover Plains, Hilda and (Charles) Budd of Ocala, FL: a brother, Reed (Mabel) Russell of Clinton Corners, NY; a son in law, Charles Lazare of Cornwall, Ontario and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two daughters, Penny Wood in 2009 and Mary Jane Lazare in 2020; a son, Carl Collette in 1965; five sisters, Lillian Sottile, Betsy Arvisais, Leitha Hardy, Gladys Coviello and Margaret Sherburne; a brother, Leo Russell; four sons in law, Kevin Layden, Peter Carriere, Stephen Wood and William Grossarth.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 5:00 – 9:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Fort Covington. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bombay.

Memorial contributions in Leta’s name may be made to the Bombay Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.