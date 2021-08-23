Locally Produced Film is Having Premiere

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Local Film Crew Premieres Short Comedy, Murray Triumphs! Gouverneur, NY – August –

Dawning Film Productions, with support from the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, has produced a short comedic film.

Murray Triumphs! follows the downtrodden Arthur Murray on his journey of self-actualization. Through the often pushy encouragement of a self-help CD, Murray looks for courage to stand up to the office bully and to (hopefully) take back his life.

There will be a public screening at the Gouverneur Community Center on August 28th at 6:00 pm. THIS IS A FREE SCREENING

The premiere will feature the films of other local filmmakers, with a Q&A to follow. Refreshments will be available before and after the screening, free of charge. The cast and crew aim to benefit the community by bringing attention to local filmmakers and by increasing diversity in front of and behind the camera. This production is made with financial support from the St. Lawrence County Arts Council Decentralization Grant. The goal of this film experience is to increase visibility of performers / filmmakers with disabilities, to encourage diversity within the film community, and to provide opportunities to local artists - particularly those of varying races, genders, sexual identity, and ability.

For more information follow @DawningFilmProductions on Instagram and Facebook, or contact via email at DawningFilmProductions@gmail.com

Event Details: Murray Triumphs! Film Screening - Saturday, August 28th – 6:00pm - Gouverneur Community Center- 4673 State Hwy 58 in Gouverneur, NY Murray Triumphs! is the brainchild of Dawning Film Productions’ founder Megan MacDonald.

During her undergrad program at SUNY Potsdam, Megan had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Derrick Gidden, whom she recruited as Assistant Director for the project, and Andy Metz, who plays the titular role of ‘Arthur Murray’. Megan also recruited Cassandra Weed (Director of Photography) and Arik Hopson (Sound Engineer), her coworkers at WWNY-TV Channel 7.

Prior to working at Channel 7, Megan spent several years managing the Arts program at The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence where she met Andrew Gemmill who plays ‘Donald Wilson’. Also joining the crew is Andrew Morris (Film Composer), a student at St. Lawrence University.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. Dawning Film Productions’ mission is to help create and support a network of local filmmakers and to become a more visible resource for local visual artists in Northern New York.

A brand new movie by Norther New York filmmakers. (SLC ARTS)

