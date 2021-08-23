Advertisement

Margaret A. “Peg” Smith, 89, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Margaret A. “Peg” Smith, 89, a longtime resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Smith passed away early Sunday morning at her home with her family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Margaret A. “Peg” Smith.

