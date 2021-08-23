Margaret A. “Peg” Smith, 89, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Margaret A. “Peg” Smith, 89, a longtime resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Smith passed away early Sunday morning at her home with her family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Margaret A. “Peg” Smith.

