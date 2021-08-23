Markham D. Streiff, 85, of Oswegatchie

Markham D. Streiff, age 85, of Oswegatchie and formerly of Florida, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Markham D. Streiff, age 85, of Oswegatchie and formerly of Florida, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home. T

here will be a graveside service for Markham on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at North Watertown Cemetery in Watertown. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Markham was born on December 5, 1935 in Watertown, NY to the late Howard F. and Ida (McLean) Streiff. He graduated from Watertown High School and then entered into the United States Airforce in 1954. While there he attended Gunter AFB in Alabama for Dental Lab from June 1954-November 1954 and worked as a dental technician. He served in the Airforce until his honorable discharge in 1957. A marriage to Maryrae Jones ended in divorce.

Markham worked as a railroad engineer for Con Rail until his retirement in 1990. He also had previously co-owned Star Restaurant in Watertown with his sister, Anna Mae for a while. Markham was the Union Representative of the Brotherhood of Locomotive of Engineers for Con Rail; a member of the American Legion and VFW in Florida, Watertown and Star Lake, and was also a member of the Elks Lodge, NRA, Disabled Army Veterans and the Florida Sheriff’s Association. He loved the outdoors, which included activities such as hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling. He and his family used to camp all over the country and in Canada. Markham also loved building things and had a true talent for it.

Surviving are two sons and their companions, Mark Streiff and Kim Coggins and Michael Streiff and Linda Rose; two daughters, Wanda Streiff and Susan Schofield; a sister, Anna Mae Joels; six grandchildren, Jessica Peebles, Brittany Schofield, Jordan Schofield, Maleri Strieff, Madison Coppola, Matthew Coggins, Billy Dunn, Jonna St. Croix, JoAnna Malone and Joshua St. Croix and 7 great grandchildren and one on the way; and 3 nieces and 1 nephew.

Markham is predeceased by his father, Howard Streiff; his mother and step father, Ida and Leland Warren; a step daughter, Debra Dunn and a brother, Carlton Streiff.

Donations may be made in Markham’s memory to the American Legion, 264 Benson Mines, Star Lake, NY 13690 or Crystal River Post #0155, 6585 W Gulf to Lake Hwy., Crystal River, FL 34429.

