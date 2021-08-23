Advertisement

Robert N. VanEpps, Sr., 92, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Robert N. VanEpps, Sr., passed in peace at his home on Saturday, August 21st at the age of 92.
Born in Hammond, NY he lived in Watertown, NY most of his life until moving to Dexter, NY in 2003.

Born in Hammond, NY he lived in Watertown, NY most of his life until moving to Dexter, NY in 2003.

Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Faith (Secor) VanEpps, Dexter; a sister, Marion (VanEpps) Sawyer, Belf, ME; 4 children, Robert (Inday) VanEpps, Jr., Dexter, NY; Randy (Carrie) VanEpps, Watertown, NY; Michael (Rose) VanEpps, Watertown; Suzanne VanEpps, Dexter, NY; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Mildred Van Epps, sisters, Louise, Myrtle, Jean and Dorothy, brothers, Karl, Richard and Ken and a great-grandson, Jeremiah.

Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman and a long-time member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Pt. Peninsula with family and friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Robert cherished his dogs, Bridget and Abby and will be remembered for his love to his wife Faith and his children.

Private burial services will be held at Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

