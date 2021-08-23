Robert A. Williams, 93, of Clayton passed away peacefully at his home Friday, August 20, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Williams, 93, of Clayton passed away peacefully at his home Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was born in Elizabeth, NJ on June 1, 1928, son of August and Mary Guarino Williams. Robert was a graduate of Westfield High School, Westfield, NJ and attended one year at Champlain College, Plattsburg.

He entered the US Navy in May 1946, serving in World War II, and was honorably discharged in March 1948. Robert reenlisted in June 1951, serving during the Korean Conflict, and was again honorably discharged in October 1952.

On June 12, 1950 he married Carol B. Fluckiger at St. John’s Church, Plattsburg with Rev. Herbert Hannan officiating.

Robert was a machinist for Elastic-Stop Nut, Union, NJ for 25 years. After moving to the Clayton area, he was a machinist at Frink Sno-Plow for 12 years, retiring in 1976. He had been a member of St. Mary’s Church and was currently a member of River Community Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 350, the Clayton Lions Club, and the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821. Robert had participated in the Clayton American Legion Honor Flight. The couple had enjoyed wintering in Winter Haven, FL for several years.

Along with his wife of 71 years, Carol, Robert is survived by his three children, Thomas P. Williams, Clayton, Ginny Delaney and husband David, CT, and Barbara E. Mills and husband Randall, FL; daughter-in-law Christine Williams, FL; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Charles R. Williams, daughter-in-law Tina E. Williams, and brother August J. Williams, Jr.

A celebration of Robert’s Life will take place at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

