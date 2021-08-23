Advertisement

Samaritan Medical Center limits patient visits for first time since March

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.(Source: WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time since March, Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation, effective immediately.

It’s because COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the north country.

Samaritan says no visitors or support people will be allowed at clinics, primary care appointments, or trips to the emergency room.

A spokesperson tells us it’s unclear how long the new rules will be in place, but the goal is to limit COVID exposure to staff and patients.

“We actually look at this every single week. We look at the policies, we look at the numbers in the local community, and we make these decisions. So hopefully, it will not last long,” said Leslie DiStefano.

Visitors and support people are still allowed for end-of-life patients, kids under 18, maternity patients, and people with disabilities.

Samaritan’s two long term care facilities still allow visitors as well.

