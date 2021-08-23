Advertisement

Service Notice: David W. Sherwood, 61, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for David W. Sherwood, 61, a resident of 373 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Bixby Cemetery in Norfolk.  David passed away on June 28, 2021 at home.  To read David’s obituary and to leave a condolence or memory, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of David W. Sherwood.

