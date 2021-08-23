SPCA: elderly Miss Cherry

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Believe it or not, Miss Cherry is 15 years old.

Licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry brought the lovable cat from the Jefferson County SPCA.

She’s a sweet, brave, and curious cat. She’s been in the shelter about a month and would do fine in most homes, although probably not with other cats or young dogs.

The SPCA is starting to let volunteers back in the shelter. There’s a wide range of things volunteers can do. Some come to play with the dogs, others come to read to cats, and yet others help with cleaning.

If you’re interested in helping out, you can stop by the shelter, call 315-782-3260, or email info@jeffersoncountyspca.org.

You can check out adoptable animals at jeffersoncountryspca.org.

