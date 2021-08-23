Advertisement

SPCA: elderly Miss Cherry

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Believe it or not, Miss Cherry is 15 years old.

Licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry brought the lovable cat from the Jefferson County SPCA.

She’s a sweet, brave, and curious cat. She’s been in the shelter about a month and would do fine in most homes, although probably not with other cats or young dogs.

The SPCA is starting to let volunteers back in the shelter. There’s a wide range of things volunteers can do. Some come to play with the dogs, others come to read to cats, and yet others help with cleaning.

If you’re interested in helping out, you can stop by the shelter, call 315-782-3260, or email info@jeffersoncountyspca.org.

You can check out adoptable animals at jeffersoncountryspca.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown School District announces reopening plans
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls
There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!
Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton

Latest News

North Country Future of Golf Tournament
Future of Golf Tournament next month
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Hot & humid again
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul attend a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany,...
Hochul set to take office as Cuomo exits
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s West Main Street