Stripes - 40th Anniversary

A Fathom Event At Salmon Run Mall Cinema
Stripes at Salmon Run Mall - 40th anniversary screening.
Stripes at Salmon Run Mall - 40th anniversary screening.(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Stripes 40th Anniversary

When John Winger (Bill Murray) loses his job, his car, his apartment and his girlfriend -- all in one day -- he decides he has only one option: volunteer for the army. And he talks his friend Russell (Harold Ramis) into enlisting with him. Where else, they figure, can they help save the world for democracy... and meet girls! John and Russell find basic training a snap: they are arrested twice, have endless run-ins with their drill sergeant (Warren Oates) and get into a bit of a mess at a female mud wrestling match. They even manage to steal a top-secret government vehicle and accidentally wind up behind the iron curtain. Bill Murray has joined the Army, and the Army will never be the same.

See the classic film STRIPES on the big screen with a special new featurette before the film! Join Bill Murray and the director as they sit down together 40-years later and give fans an inside look at their time filming STRIPES.

Written by LEN BLUM & DAN GOLDBERG and HAROLD RAMIS Directed by IVAN REITMAN

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall

Sunday, August 29 3 and 7 pm

Thursday, September 2 at 7 pm

