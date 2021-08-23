Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Watertown’s West Main Street

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will begin work Monday that will effect the 200, 300, and 400 blocks of West Main Street.

The street will be closed between Cooper and Leray streets starting at 7:30 a.m. as crews begin milling operations.

More street closings are expected over the next few weeks. After milling, there will be sewer work, curbs will be installed, and the street will be repaved.

People who live there are asked to find other places to park while work is underway.

