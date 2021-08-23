Your Turn: feedback on homeless, refugees & Pearl Harbor veteran’s homecoming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a Watertown apartment building was condemned, some displaced tenants had no place to go and camped outside. The temporary “tent city” brought the city’s homeless problem to the forefront:

The problem isn’t the homeless individuals; it’s a lack of targeted services.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

The problem is these people are not doing anything to help themselves!

Iris Duffany

What will happen to vulnerable Afghans who are looking to escape their country? Incoming governor Kathy Hochul wants to welcome them to New York. We asked for your thoughts:

I welcome them all with open arms and open my home for emergency placement if needed!

Sara Snide

Let’s take care of our own people first. Veterans that put their life on the line for this country don’t get taken care of.

Jess Ica

We definitely have issues here at home, but that’s not a valid reason to turn people away.

Nathan Daniel Smith

Nearly 80 years after his death, a Navy veteran who was killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor came home to Dexter and was laid to rest Saturday:

Welcome home, sir. Thank you for your service and sacrifices.

Linda Chase

May your spirit finally be at peace.

Toini McCroy

