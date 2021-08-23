Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on homeless, refugees & Pearl Harbor veteran’s homecoming

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a Watertown apartment building was condemned, some displaced tenants had no place to go and camped outside. The temporary “tent city” brought the city’s homeless problem to the forefront:

The problem isn’t the homeless individuals; it’s a lack of targeted services.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

The problem is these people are not doing anything to help themselves!

Iris Duffany

What will happen to vulnerable Afghans who are looking to escape their country? Incoming governor Kathy Hochul wants to welcome them to New York. We asked for your thoughts:

I welcome them all with open arms and open my home for emergency placement if needed!

Sara Snide

Let’s take care of our own people first. Veterans that put their life on the line for this country don’t get taken care of.

Jess Ica

We definitely have issues here at home, but that’s not a valid reason to turn people away.

Nathan Daniel Smith

Nearly 80 years after his death, a Navy veteran who was killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor came home to Dexter and was laid to rest Saturday:

Welcome home, sir. Thank you for your service and sacrifices.

Linda Chase

May your spirit finally be at peace.  

Toini McCroy

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown School District announces reopening plans
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!
Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton

Latest News

St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Governor Andrew Cuomo during his response to the state Attorney General's sexual harassment...
Cuomo continues to maintain innocence in last day in office
WWNY
Cape Vincent to host Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest
Great Lakes Cheese
Great Lakes Cheese & HP Hood win awards at state fair