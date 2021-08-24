1000 Islands Plein Air Artists Competition & Art Auction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The following artists were awarded the top prizes at 4th Annual CLAYTON-1000 Islands Plein Air Artists Competition.

First prize, Barbara Jablonski, Pittsford, NY, Second prize, Paul Allen Taylor, Rochester, NY, Third Prize, Catherine Whitehead, Glen Gardner, NJ, Honorable Mention, Jan Byington Clayton, NY, Staff Choice, Hugh Tiff, Manlius, NY.

Congratulations to the winners, artists and volunteers who helped make the competition happen.

Special thanks and praise to competition Judge and workshop instructor Kim Hoerster of Georgetown, TX for all of her efforts.

Thank you to our award sponsors and in-kind service providers; Antique Boat Museum, C-Way Golf Resort, Barry Chalk, Focal Point Custom Framing, Orion Gallery & Studio, Reinman’s Department Store, and River Muse Art Gallery & Studio.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Depauville Free Library and Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton, NY.

Kim Hoerster, Barbara Jablonski and Catherine Whitehead’s art work will be on display at River Muse now thru mid-October.

The competition took place Wednesday, August 18 to Saturday August 21. There were 21 participants with 19 completing at least one painting. The 2021 painting boundaries were extended to include all of the Riverside and rural areas from Tibbetts Point Lighthouse at Cape Vincent to Kring Point State Park, including the Villages of Clayton, Depauville, LaFargeville, and Alexandria Bay; all of the Jefferson County St. Lawrence River Islands to the US-Canadian International Boundary. The entirety of historic Grindstone Island was included in a special destination trip on Friday, August 20th. Barry Chalk of Fishers Landing donated his captain services and a boat ride aboard “That’s Her”.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.