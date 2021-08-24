Adolfo L. Prieto, 66, of Watertown, passed away August 22, 2021, at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adolfo L. Prieto, 66, of Watertown, passed away August 22, 2021, at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, NY.

Mr. Prieto was born on November 13, 1954 in Cali, Colombia, son of Alvaro Prieto Díaz and Regina Bernardi Ospina. Mr. Prieto received a degree in mechanical engineering from the Universidad del Valle in Cali, Colombia in 1977.

On June 29, 1985, he married Luz Marina Rodríguez in Medellín, Colombia. In 1992, the family moved to Coral Gables, Florida, where Mr. Prieto was a mechanical engineer with Cromatonics Ltd until 1996. From 1996 until 2006, he was employed with Andean Mineral Development Co. in Lakeland, Florida. In 2006, he began working with Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing Company, where he was currently a senior mechanical/project engineer.

Mr. Prieto was an avid chess player. He represented his University’s chess team and was a member of the Watertown Chess Club, where he won several chess championships. He also loved traveling and cinema. He is lovingly remembered for his courage, intelligence, compassion, kindness, and laughter.

Surviving besides his mother, Regina Bernardi Ospina and his beloved wife, Luz Marina Rodríguez, are two daughters, Camila Prieto, NYC, and Elissa Prieto, New Haven, CT; four siblings, Maritza (Ricardo) Prieto, Cali, Colombia, Liliana Prieto, Quito, Ecuador, Mauricio (Diana) Prieto, Cali, Colombia, Isabella Prieto, Cali, Colombia; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be Friday at 2 pm at Holy Family Church. A celebration of his life will later be held in Cali, Colombia.

