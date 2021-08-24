Advertisement

Another hot August day

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our very humid weather continues.

The air temperature and dew point were both close to 70 degrees this morning, so you can expect some patchy fog on your commute.

Skies will be mainly clear Tuesday and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Skies stay manly clear overnight. Lows will be around 70 degrees, making it another muggy night.

It will be mostly sunny and humid again on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A cold front that’s gradually crossing the area will begin to lessen our humidity Thursday afternoon.

That makes for a mostly sunny Friday with highs a comfortable 75.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Humidity creeps back in for Sunday and Monday. There’s a chance of rain each day and temperatures climb back into the 80s.

