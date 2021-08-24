Advertisement

Area businesses eagerly await return of Canadian customers

Downtown Clayton
Downtown Clayton(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The north country’s summer tourism season rolls on, but Canadians remain excluded for at least another month.

U.S. travel restrictions from Canada continue until at least September 21.

Despite the restriction, the streets and waterways of Clayton are still bustling.

People were filing into the Little Book Store Tuesday; it opened in the middle of the pandemic last year.

“I haven’t had any Canadian business so far since I’ve been open. I’m looking forward to having our friends and neighbors across the border be able to come visit. But, I understand right now it’s not feasible,” said owner Rebecca Kinnie.

Americans, so long as they’re fully vaccinated, have been able to cross into Canada since August 9.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Hospitals worry about ‘staffing crisis’ over unvaccinated workers
Fire
Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

Latest News

GF Default - WWNY 7 News This Morning M-F 530a
More testing of streaming live
WWNY
Fibonacci Art Gallery to host open house
Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme's Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New...
Locals share their questions, hopes for Governor Hochul
WWNY North country jobless rate could hit 20 to 30 percent, official says
North country jobless rates show continued improvement