Area businesses eagerly await return of Canadian customers

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The north country’s summer tourism season rolls on, but Canadians remain excluded for at least another month.

U.S. travel restrictions from Canada continue until at least September 21.

Despite the restriction, the streets and waterways of Clayton are still bustling.

People were filing into the Little Book Store Tuesday; it opened in the middle of the pandemic last year.

“I haven’t had any Canadian business so far since I’ve been open. I’m looking forward to having our friends and neighbors across the border be able to come visit. But, I understand right now it’s not feasible,” said owner Rebecca Kinnie.

Americans, so long as they’re fully vaccinated, have been able to cross into Canada since August 9.

