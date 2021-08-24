The Art of Benjamin Paul Plante

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Art of Benjamin Paul Plante, opening Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 3 pm to 7 pm. The exhibit will run thru October 31, 2021.

Artist, Painter, Performance Videos:

Benjamin Paul Plante is a contemporary artist producing a body of work ranging from Drawings, Paintings, Photography, Video Performance Art and Musician living in the Watertown NY area.

From a very young age, Benjamin Plante has been experiencing the moments in his life with a pencil in hand. It was after obtaining his Bachelors in Fine Arts, at SUNY Plattsburgh in 2007, that he started to develop into a painter. His preferred medium to paint in is with oils. His canvases vary from realistic to abstract, and from portraits to landscapes.

Along with drawing and painting, his body of work also includes animation, video, mixed media and photography. Benjamin is also an active musician who has been composing and performing for most of his life, and often times will find ways to blend both the visual and musical aspects of his work.

Ben will perform live during the opening.Check out His music page. You will be entertained! https://www.facebook.com/benjaminpaulplante/

Free and open to the public, all are welcome. Light apps and refreshments served.

River Muse Gallery Facebook Page

River Muse Gallery Webpage

River Muse Gallery

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.