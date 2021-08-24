Advertisement

The Art of Benjamin Paul Plante

Opening Reception and Exhibit at River Muse Gallery
Opening Reception on September 4 at River Muse Gallery
Opening Reception on September 4 at River Muse Gallery(Benjamin Paul Plante)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Art of Benjamin Paul Plante, opening Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 3 pm to 7 pm. The exhibit will run thru October 31, 2021.

Artist, Painter, Performance Videos:

Benjamin Paul Plante is a contemporary artist producing a body of work ranging from Drawings, Paintings, Photography, Video Performance Art and Musician living in the Watertown NY area.

From a very young age, Benjamin Plante has been experiencing the moments in his life with a pencil in hand. It was after obtaining his Bachelors in Fine Arts, at SUNY Plattsburgh in 2007, that he started to develop into a painter. His preferred medium to paint in is with oils. His canvases vary from realistic to abstract, and from portraits to landscapes.

Along with drawing and painting, his body of work also includes animation, video, mixed media and photography. Benjamin is also an active musician who has been composing and performing for most of his life, and often times will find ways to blend both the visual and musical aspects of his work.

Ben will perform live during the opening.Check out His music page. You will be entertained! https://www.facebook.com/benjaminpaulplante/

Free and open to the public, all are welcome. Light apps and refreshments served.

River Muse Gallery Facebook Page

River Muse Gallery Webpage

River Muse Gallery

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Hospitals worry about ‘staffing crisis’ over unvaccinated workers
Fire
Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

Latest News

GF Default - WWNY 7 News This Morning M-F 530a
More testing of streaming live
Downtown Clayton
Area businesses eagerly await return of Canadian customers
WWNY
Fibonacci Art Gallery to host open house
Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme's Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New...
Locals share their questions, hopes for Governor Hochul
Back on the Big Screen Again
Coraline