CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Clifford and Sharon Gianni will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11AM at the Cape Vincent American Legion 248 Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

Mr. Gianni, husband of Sharon, passed away on April 8, 2020 and Mrs. Gianni, wife of Clifford passed away on July 22, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.