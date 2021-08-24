Clayton seeks grant to replace troubled bridge

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton officials hope to replace an important bridge after it caught the state’s eye a second year in a row.

New York’s Department of Transportation red-flagged the bridge to Washington Island earlier this month for structural issues.

The Superintendent for Clayton’s Department of Public Works, Terry Jones, says the problems have been fixed, but the DOT red-flagged similar issues last year, too.

The 40-year-old bridge is the only way for cars to get on and off Washington Island.

Jones says it’s at the end of its life and the village is seeking a state grant to help replace it.

“This bridge will be gone and there will be a new engineered bridge - a lot stronger, hopefully will hold up for another 40 to 50 years,” he said.

Village officials have reached out to local and state lawmakers trying to up their chances of getting the grant.

Jones says there’s no price tag on replacing the bridge at this time.

