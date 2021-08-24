College students return to St. Lawrence County as COVID surges

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - College students return as COVID-19 surges in St. Lawrence County. All colleges are requiring students on campus be vaccinated – and more.

What a difference a year makes. Some of the changes you notice right away.

“First of all, the amount of students on campus. It’s kind of busy here and it’s nice to be back,” said Rosie Gotsch, St. Lawrence University senior.

In-person classes are the thing again. Other changes you notice after a while. Mask requirements outdoors have largely been dropped.

“You can actually see faces now. So, I can put names with faces, which is kind of cool,” said Zenoviah Walker, St. Lawrence University graduate assistant.

Precautions are still being taken. SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton students must be vaccinated by September 27. Every student must be tested to come on campus.

“We’re conducting full, 100 percent COVID testing for all faculty staff and students this week. And we’ll continue to test both our vaccinated and unvaccinated students on a regular basis throughout the semester,” said Courtney Battista Bish, SUNY Canton dean of students.

Clarkson and St. Lawrence are requiring students be vaccinated before coming on campus. There are exemptions at all schools for religious and medical reasons.

Just about a month before these students started to return, COVID-19 surged in St. Lawrence County. It’s now considered a high-transmission area.

There are now 259 active cases in the county. A month ago it was just 42. Students hope all the precautions can keep COVID-19 rates from spiking on campuses.

“I think right here on campus where everybody is going to be vaccinated and masked, I think that’s going to stay relatively low,” said Phillip Kramer, SUNY Potsdam junior.

If so, plans for everything from fireworks to campfire s’mores will remain in place. Dining halls are open, field trips back in, and so are visitors in dorm rooms.

