Eleanor I. Pettit, 97, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor I. Pettit, 97, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village Nursing Home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 26 from 6-8PM at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St., Watertown. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 27, at 11AM at the funeral home with burial to follow at the North Watertown Cemetery.

A full obituary will be forthcoming.

