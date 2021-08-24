Emily Sarita Theisen, 30, of Watertown (formerly of Potsdam, NY) passed away sadly and unexpectedly on August 22, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emily Sarita Theisen, 30, of Watertown (formerly of Potsdam, NY) passed away sadly and unexpectedly on August 22, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Emily was born March 23, 1991 in Potsdam, NY, the loving daughter of Gordon S. Theisen and Susan McCluskey-Theisen. She attended Potsdam Schools and SUNY Canton and enjoyed playing her oboe throughout school and beyond, during summer camps, touring Europe with the Ottawa Youth Orchestra and playing in the Clayton Community Band. She often said “Music is my happy place.”

Emily also enjoyed helping others through her work a the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY and the Sisters of St. Joseph’s Motherhouse in Watertown, NY. She spent many hours with the cats at the SPCA/ Petco in Watertown and had a beloved cat named Taffy.

Emily was an avid crafter, knitting over 150 baby hats for local hospitals and countless scarves and blankets for Warm-up America charities, and enjoyed various needlepoint and adult coloring activities. She was an enthusiastic reader, consistently meeting or exceeding her yearly goal of reading 50 books per year.

Emily was a sweet, giving soul and will be missed deeply by her family and the many people she touched in her life. She is survived by her parents, Gordon (Michelle) Theisen of Canton; Susan McCluskey-Theisen of Potsdam; her two brothers Scott Theisen and Zachary (Jessica Martin) Theisen; her grandmother Mary H. Theisen of Hannawa Falls; nephews Keegan and Grant, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandparents William and Sarita McCluskey, Gordon C. Theisen and a cousin Shane Bisnett.

Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, Thursday September 2, from 2-4:30 PM where a memory of life service will be held at 4:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Emily’s memory to Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601, or the Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Dr. Clayton, NY 13624.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson -Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.