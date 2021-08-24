Ethel J. Johnson, 81, formerly of Potsdam passed away June 22, 2019 at Waterbrook Assisted Living Facility in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. (Source: Funeral Home)

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (WWNY) - Ethel J. Johnson, 81, formerly of Potsdam passed away June 22, 2019 at Waterbrook Assisted Living Facility in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Ethel was born on November 7, 1937 in Madrid, the daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Marcellus) Rutley. She attended schools in Norwood. On June 9, 1956, she married Harold W. Johnson at the Potsdam Methodist Church with Rev. Brown, officiating. He predeceased her on June 4, 1997.

Ethel was a dedicated mother, who also worked as a house cleaner and at Grant’s Department Store. She loved to play solitaire, making blankets for her family, watching Western’s on television, and was an avid NASCAR fan – especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr.

At the time of her death, Ethel was survived by her children, Jane Tallman of Gates, North Carolina; Denise Parrow of Okeechobee, Florida; Allen Johnson of Littlestown, Pennsylvania; Harold Johnson, Jr. of Potsdam; and Susan Johnson of Gatesville, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Lori Cowper, Jason Tallman, Russell and Tiffany Parrow; her great grandchildren, Carly and Connor Cowper and Emma and Zeke Tallman; her brother, Ervin F. “Ike” Rutley of Colton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Vickie Johnson; her siblings, Helen Roy, Ilene Parker, Thorald, Leonard, and William Rutley.

A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Gates House, 11 Commerce Drive, Gatesville, North Carolina, 27938

