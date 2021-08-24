Fibonacci Art Gallery to host open house

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Fibonacci Art Gallery is inviting the public to an open house.

Sharon Hughto appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the free event. Watch her interview above.

The open house will take place this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gallery, which is located at 100 Court Street in Watertown.

Paintings, sculptures and other works by local and regional artists will be on display and are available for purchase.

