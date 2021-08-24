Advertisement

Fibonacci Art Gallery to host open house

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Fibonacci Art Gallery is inviting the public to an open house.

Sharon Hughto appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the free event. Watch her interview above.

The open house will take place this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gallery, which is located at 100 Court Street in Watertown.

Paintings, sculptures and other works by local and regional artists will be on display and are available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Hospitals worry about ‘staffing crisis’ over unvaccinated workers
Fire
Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

Latest News

GF Default - WWNY 7 News This Morning M-F 530a
More testing of streaming live
Downtown Clayton
Area businesses eagerly await return of Canadian customers
WWNY
WWNY Fibonacci Art Gallery to host open house
Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme's Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New...
Locals share their questions, hopes for Governor Hochul